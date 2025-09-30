The complete details of the case haven't been made public, but due to reportedly extensive legal issues with the case, neither of the two men who were jailed in connection with a deadly June 2023 shootout at an Oakland gas station are going to serve any significant time.

As Bay Area News Group reports, 23-year-old Sir Cameron Young has pleaded no contest to an assault weapon possession charge, and in exchange he's been sentenced to probation and time served.

Previously, 32-year-old Damarea Jones was given probation in the case after pleading no contest to a gun possession charge. Jones would allegedly go on to be involved in a September 2024 chase with San Francisco police after an attempted traffic stop amid a sex-work crackdown on Shotwell Street. Upon his arrest, police said they found a Glock semi-au­to­matic pis­tol equipped with an au­to­matic switch, a loaded drum mag­a­zine, and three other mag­a­zines stashed nearby.

The shootout occurred at a Mobil station on 66th Avenue at San Leandro Street around 5:30 am on June 4, 2023. According to prosecutors, Jones pulled up to the gas station with 23-year-old Idriek Patterson of Newark and a female companion. Jones and 31-year-old Dominic Gates then "ran up and began shooting," per the News Group. Patterson was reportedly killed while trying to run for cover, and also killed was a woman who arrived with Gates and Jones, 25-year-old Anteasa Collins of Stockton — who reportedly had the name "Dominic" tattooed on her neck.

Gates would later admit to driving Collins to the hospital and dropping her off there. And Gates has a prior conviction for pimping a girl 16 or younger, and was later charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

As Bay Area News Group notes, Gates was also charged in the July 2024 killing of local rapper TanDaGod, aka Alliauna Green, alongside Richard James Romano, though that case would also end up being "fraught with legal issues and self-defense claims."

According to defense attorneys, Green was posturing on the day of the shooting, which was a meet-and-greet at a local beauty supply store, and had threatened both men. Green was known to have claimed in her music to have murdered an abusive ex-boyfriend and smoked his ashes in a joint with marijuana, and the day of the shooting, she allegedly pulled a gun and fired first, but only after she threatened the two men and they had also pulled guns.

Both suspects were released on time served after pleading no contest to gun charges in that case.