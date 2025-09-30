An East Bay man has taken a plea deal in a case in which a Georgia woman was lured to fly to the Bay Area with the promise of $5,000 for an OnlyFans gig.

The woman, whose name and age have not been made public, was flown to Oakland from her home in Georgia in March 2024. According to court documents obtained by Bay Area News Group, 31-year-old Jean-Pierre Joseph met the woman via the social media app Tagged, and told her he would fly her to the Bay Area and pay her $5,000 to be a "content model" for his OnlyFans page, and she could perform along with his girlfriend.

What followed was a frightening situation in which the woman could have been forced into some longer-term trafficking situation. But apparently, Joseph had shorter-term plans for her.

The woman told investigators that as soon as she arrived, she was told she was being taken to a "beauty parlor," but instead was taken to some sort of auto business that was operated by Joseph, or was his workplace. She said she was given high heels and lingerie to wear, and she was then driven to a second location in Contra Costa County.

At that point, per Bay Area News Group, the woman says she became scared that she was being sexually trafficked and began having a panic attack. According to her account, Joseph's girlfriend gave her a pill of some kind to help her calm down.

Upon reaching the second location, she says Joseph told her that she "owed" him two videos, and he filmed her performing oral sex on him.

Following this, Joseph drove the woman to the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station, forcing her to perform oral sex on him while driving there.

Police were called when the woman was found crying hysterically outside the BART station on March 17, 2024, telling a stranger that she had been "forced to do something she did not want to do."

According to the court record, Joseph was arrested in August 2024 and later released on bond. As of July 10, 2025, he entered a plea of guilty to the charges of false imprisonment and assault by force likely to cause great bodily injury, and a charge of forced oral copulation was dismissed.

He is now serving two years in prison, with 32 days credit for time served.

Photo of El Cerrito Del Norte BART station via Wikimedia