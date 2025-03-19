Union Square was forced to abandon its plans for placing a 45-foot-tall Burning Man statue of a nude woman there, but the statue has found a different home at the Embarcadero, and will have its unveiling on April 10.

We learned last month that a planned 45-foot-tall statue of a nude woman that was scheduled to be placed in SF’s Union Square in early February had an unfortunate dressing down, as it was determined that the 16,000-pound structure would be too heavy for Union Square’s tiles.

Sculptor Marco Cochrane’s statue called R-Evolution had already appeared at Burning Man 2015, in Petaluma, Miami Beach, and the Las Vegas Strip, and when the Union Square cancellation was announced, there were hopes that the installation could just be moved to the Embarcadero.

Image: Joel Millikan

And that’s what’s going to happen. The SF Examiner reported in early March that the SF Arts Commission approved putting the statue at Embarcadero Plaza. The above rendering gives you a sense of where it will be at the Embarcadero.

Today the SF Standard has some follow-up reporting that the R-Evolution has its unveiling scheduled for Thursday, April 11. That’s confirmed by a just-published Eventbrite invite, which notes there’s a 5 pm artist's market and a 6:30 set of remarks leading up to the unveiling.

That April 11 date is unfortunately not a Downtown First Thursdays party, which the original February 6 date would have been. But we are still promised a bar and an artist market, a bunch of DJs from the Opulent Temple crew, and the invite says “The first 200 guests will receive an artist poster.”

The sculptor Marco Cochrane is expected to attend, as is the model for the statue Deja Solis who posed for it while in her mid-20s. She’s now 45.

The statue is scheduled to stay there for six months, though that could be extended to a year. The funding for the statue all came from private sources, largely the Sijbrandij Foundation.

Image: Marco Cochrane