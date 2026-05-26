A local musician and recording engineer plans to turn the long-vacant site at Duboce and Guerrero into a music recording studio and creative space for independent artists, as he previously ran a similar space in the Bayview for ten years.

Last month, San Francisco musician and independent recording engineer Jeremy Rosenblum submitted a proposal to transform the former Mission KFC/Taco Bell at Duboce Avenue and Guerrero Street in the Mission District into a hub for local musicians, as KPIX reports.

San Francisco Planning Department/KRON4

Rosenblum told the outlet he aims to make the studio affordable for musicians who don’t have access to professional equipment, much like his former space, Studio SQ, which he operated in the Bayview from 2003 to 2013.

Speaking to KPIX, Rosenblum said his intention is "to create more music and art and more than anything, help people who wouldn't otherwise be able to go into like a first-class studio … to get their music recorded, get their music distributed and heard.”

"And help people really cultivate their art," he added.

According to KRON4, construction is set to begin in June when the final building permit is expected to be approved, and the renovation will likely take 18 months to two years to complete. Plans include additional square footage surrounding the structures of the main building, as well as upgrades to the parking lot, fencing, and exterior design.

“With venues like Thee Parkside and Bottom of the Hill closing this year, it feels more important than ever to be putting time and money into the local music scene,” Roseblum told the Chronicle. “I hope to make this studio a resource for the community and local artists, bringing something I love about the city new life.”

According to his Crunchbase profile, Rosenblum cofounded creative tech company Britelite Immersive in 2013, which coincides with when he reportedly took a break from music professionally. Rosenblum is also the guitarist/songwriter in local indie-punk band, 37 Houses, which was recently featured in Magnet Magazine.

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Image: San Francisco Planning Department/KRON4