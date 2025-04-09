Local:
- Violent crime is down in San Francisco at more than twice the rate that it’s gone down in similar-sized cities around the country. Violent crime was down 14% in 2024 compared to the previous year, and continues trending downward so far this year. [Chronicle]
- A minor was arrested in East Oakland Wednesday after a suspected carjacking. [KTVU]
- A small shuttle bus caught fire in downtown SF Wednesday, outside KRON4's headquarters at Vallejo and Front streets, so they have video.
- The giant nude woman statue by artist Marco Cochrane, titled R-Evolution, which originally debuted at Burning Man a decade ago, is in the the process of getting installed at the foot of Market Street, in Embarcadero Plaza — and there's an official unveiling event happening Thursday at 5 pm. [SFist]
National:
- Stocks rebounded on Wednesday with the Dow Jones jumping 2,000 points after Trump — predictably! — decided to back down on his tariff threat and delay tariffs on everyone by China for 90 days. [KTVU]
- Investors are dumping US bonds at a pretty quick clip. [New York Times]
- And, the Trump administration continues to slash foreign aid programs that it had pledged to keep, after Marco Rubio suggested the purge was over. [New York Times]
Video:
- Want to see what the Key Line train ride was like across the Bay Bridge into SF in 1939? (Don't be alarmed by the cartoony soundtrack.)
Photo: JDeeter/SFist