As more bombshell leaked texts come out in the Fox News-Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit, we see one where Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch declared that Kimberley Guilfoyle is “not good people!”, though he gets her name wrong.

Today is the birthday of Gavin Newsom's ex-wife and current Donald Trump Jr. fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, something I learned when I clicked on her Twitter profile and balloons flew up on my screen. But Guilfoyle got some surely unwelcome news for her birthday, in the form of more damaging text messages that have leaked in the Fox News-Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit. These weren’t Guilfoyle’s texts, but instead from the owner of Fox News’ parent company News Corp., Rupert Murdoch, who as SFGate reports, trashed Guilfoyle, but got her name wrong in the process by confusing her with a different Kimberley.

biggest revelation from the dominion lawsuit may be that rupert murdoch's email tone is less logan roy, more the colleague dropping a link in slack saying "just wanted to flag!" pic.twitter.com/IygOVHRbLg — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 8, 2023

The leaked texts are seen above, in a tweet from Semafor media reporter Max Tani. In the text, Murdoch writes, “Newsmax not good people! Being advised by Don jr’s girlfriend Kimberley Strassel who I insisted we fire for inappropriate behavior. Not one of our people will join her.”

Wait, “Kimberley Strassel”? Rupert Mudoch still employs a Kimberly Strassel, she’s an opinion writer for the Wall Street Journal, and Murdoch did not at any point fire her. But the “Don jr’s girlfriend” reference is clearly a tell that Murdoch was referring to Guilfoyle. The guy’s 91 years old, so he’ll get things confused here and there.

And it is well known that Guilfoyle was forced out at Fox News in 2018. A 2020 New Yorker exposé reported that a former assistant “alleged that Guilfoyle, her direct supervisor, subjected her frequently to degrading, abusive, and sexually inappropriate behavior; among other things, she said that she was frequently required to work at Guilfoyle’s New York apartment while the Fox host displayed herself naked, and was shown photographs of the genitalia of men with whom Guilfoyle had had sexual relations.”

We cannot verify Murdoch’s allegation that Newsmax is “Being advised by Don jr’s girlfriend,” Guilfoyle. Though now that she’s on the outs with Fox News, Guilfoyle is a frequent Newsmax contributor. But its not her first leaked text headache, as last year, her leaked texts showed she claimed to have raised $3 million for the January 6 insurrection.

Images: (Left) Eva Rinaldi, (Right) Gage Skidmore, via Wikimedia Commons



