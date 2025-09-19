One can only imagine the motivations for a person doing a drive-by shooting to send an apparent message at Sacramento's ABC10, the same week that Jimmy Kimmel was pulled off the air for comments about the Charlie Kirk shooting.

We're living in some scarily gun-crazed times, and that now includes a random drive-by shooting incident outside Sacramento ABC affilliate ABC10. As KRON4 reports, via Sacramento police, shots were fired around 1:30 pm outside the station's offices on the 400 block of Broadway, leaving three bullet holes in a window, but thankfully no one was injured.

"There is no suspect information to release," the Sacramento Police Department said on X. "At this time, our detectives have responded out and will processing this scene and conducting follow up."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Sacramento PD at 916-808-5471.

The shooting comes amid escalating rhetoric from Republicans and conservative commentators about violence from the "radical left." And despite there being no clear statement of motive from Charlie Kirk shooting suspect Tyler Robinson, and signs that he clearly acted alone and had no particular group affiliations, President Trump and his allies have been promulgating a narrative that this was an act of political violence spurred by the larger Democratic Party.

On Wednesday, ABC announced the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live after comments that Kimmel made Monday about the right wing's attempts to cast blame for Kirk's killing.