Local:
- Matias Augusto Travizano, 45, of Argentina died while descending Mount Shasta during rough conditions last Friday, September 12. Travizano and a companion had gone off course and were stranded on the tip of a glacier when he hit his head and slid 2,000 feet to his death. [SFGate]
- SF’s first televised Lowrider Parade and the "KING of the STREETS” Hopping Competition, which will be co-hosted by local legend Chuy Gomez, is taking place Saturday in the Mission in Celebration of Latino Heritage Month. [Secret San Francisco]
- Four people were shot in the East Bay town of Antioch around 10:20 pm Thursday in the area of "D" and West 19th Streets; two died at the scene, and two others were taken to local hospitals. [KPIX]
- A large, non-venomous ball python, which experts believe to be someone’s pet, is currently on the loose in the South Bay. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- The air traffic control towers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field lost all radar and phone communications Friday afternoon due to an outage at the local phone company. Six hundred fourty-five flights at DFW were delayed and 183 cancelled, and Love Field had 165 delays, as of 4:30 pm CT. [CNN]
- Trump signed a proclamation Friday requiring an annual fee of $100,000 for H-1B visa applications. He also announced plans to launch his new “Trump Gold Card,” which grants US citizenship with a $1 million processing fee, as well as the Platinum for $2 million. [CBS Washington DC]
- In a recent Pew Research poll, "How Americans View AI and Its Impact on People and Society," 53% of the respondents said they are concerned about AI technology and they want more government protections safeguarding how it’s used in their daily lives. [KRON4]
- A California federal judge representing 21 states and Washington DC won a temporary restraining order Thursday barring the US Department of Agriculture from collecting data on US residents who applied for SNAP. [Associated Press]
Video of the Day:
The year is 1998, and the goths are all gathered at an SF club called The Catacombs.