The growth of the wildfire burning northeast of Calistoga was slowed overnight on Monday, thanks to the marine layer moving inland, and Cal Fire said they had reached 17% containment as of Tuesday morning.

These last few days have been something of a repeat of September 2020 for residents of Calistoga and the nearby communities of Angwin and Pope Valley, as a new wildfire has burned through much of the burn scar of the Glass Fire.

Thankfully, conditions have kept this fire, the Pickett Fire, more contained than that fire five years ago, which led to the evacuation of the entire city of Calistoga, spread west through canyons over to the Sonoma Valley, and bured the majority of its 67,484 acres on the Sonoma side. The Pickett Fire has been spreading more eastward, and stands today at 6,803 acres. That marks very minimal growth since Sunday afternoon, and no growth since Monday.

"A marine layer moved in overnight bringing decent humidity as the fire perimeter remains mostly within the Glass Fire Footprint," Cal Fire says in a status update. "Large fuels inside the perimeter continue to burn and smolder which will cause visible smoke over the fire area today. Firefighters will continue containment efforts and mop up while working in steep, rugged terrain."

Below is an approximate overlay of the Pickett Fire footprint, in blue, over the nearly final perimeters of the Glass Fire in red, for perspective. The map also shows the footprint of the 2017 Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County.

Maps via Cal Fire and Napa County Sheriff, overlay by SFist

No significant property damage has been reported in the Pickett Fire to date, and reportedly no structures have burned.

Still, around 100 people remain under evacuation orders, and threats persist to more inhabited areas nearby if weather conditions shift.

A video below, posted just after noon on Tuesday by Cal Fire Operations Branch Director Rob Wettstein, shows a helicopter overview of the Pickett Fire as it stands, with just small portions still putting off smoke.

🚁 On Monday, Operations Branch Director Rob Wettstein took to the skies over the #PickettFire aboard our Helicopter Coordinator (HLCO) platform. The aerial view gave him a chance to see firsthand the hard work firefighters are putting in on the ground and to gather… pic.twitter.com/CkFcGT5MSo — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 26, 2025



As discussed briefly here on Monday, the biggest casualty from the Pickett Fire may end up being the 2025 harvest for vineyards nearby, where grapes are likely to be rendered worthless by smoke taint.

Chris Jambois, the owner of Black Sears Winery, spoke to KPIX on Monday about losing his harvest due to smoke taint from the Glass Fire five years ago, and to smoke from the 2018 Camp Fire as well — which was 200 miles away in Paradise.

"If we do end up losing this crop, it'll be three out of the last eight years," Jambois tells the station. "We'll have some serious soul searching to do."

Jambois also spoke to the Chronicle, saying that he'd start tasting and testing his grapes next week, to assess the damage or lack thereof.

Diana Eackle Hawkins, owner of Pope Valley Winery, tells the Chronicle, "I’m confident that we’re not going to be seeing huge damages like we have in past years. I could be wrong."

Hawkins said there is a small hope that the short duration of the fire and its smoke might help them to avoid total smoke taint on her grapes.

"It felt like a very long weekend, but realistically this hasn’t been a huge duration," she tells the paper.

Previously: Pickett Fire in Napa County Spreads to 6,800 Acres, 11% Contained as of Sunday Afternoon