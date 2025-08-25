Local:
- Sheryl Davis, the disgraced former head of SF's Dream Keeper initiative and a former Human Rights Commission director, is now the subject of both an administrative probe by the city, and a criminal investigation by the SF District Attorney’s Office. The details of the criminal probe remain under wraps, but meanwhile, Davis continues to participate in civic events associated with her former organization and more, making some in City Hall uncomfortable. [Chronicle]
- There was a one-alarm fire Monday morning at a Recology facility at 501 Tunnel Avenue in Brisbane, and apparently a pile of metal in the construction recycling area caught fire. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Pickett Fire will more than likely cause smoke taint for grapes not yet harvested in the Howell Mountain and Pope Valley areas of northern Napa County — much as their grapes were unharvestable due to the Glass Fire in 2020. [Chronicle]
National:
- It still doesn't sound like it will pass legal muster, but President Trump has issued a new executive order ordering the Department of Defense to establish new "special units" within the National Guard to address "public order issues." [CNN]
- Many Democratic politicians, including Illinois Senator Dick Durbin, have come out denouncing Trump's threats to roll out the National Guard in Chicago as what it is, political theater. [Associated Press]
- Southwest Airlines has long encouraged plus-size passengers to purchase two seats and apply for a refund for the second seat, but it now says it is restricting the conditions under which those refunds will be allowed. [USA Today]
Video:
- This is a clip from The Lineup, the 1958 film starring Eli Wallach that was adapted from the popular TV series, featuring the Sutro Baths as the place looked at the time, with ice skaters on the indoor rink, and a whole bunch of nuns with those "flying" hats.