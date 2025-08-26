A stunning act of vandalism has destroyed the football field at Mount Diablo High, just days before the team was slated to play its first home game of the season, and officials are investigating this as an act of arson.

There is a cruel irony that the Mount Diablo High School football team is called the Red Devils. A cruel irony because their home football field on the school’s Red Devil Stadium was destroyed by a fire this past weekend, a the Bay Area News Group reports. The center of the field is now a massive burn scar where the artificial turf used to be, and that surface is likely unplayable for the remainder of the season. The team is currently scheduled to play their first home game against San Rafael’s Terra Linda High School on Friday, and is scrambling to make alternate accommodations.



Bay Area News Group’s article above has plenty of pictures of the massively burned and melted field. The fire reportedly started around 10:30 pm Saturday night, and was not fully extinguished until well into Sunday morning.

The football field at Mt. Diablo High School in Concord was supposed to host the season opener this Friday. https://t.co/skDEc8pL3Z — KRON4 News (@kron4news) August 26, 2025



“When I got here, the whole fire department was here, whole police department was here,” the school’s Principal Dr. Markell McCain told KTVU. “They had put the fire for the most part pretty much out, they were still wetting it from hot spots, but it was already damage done.”

According to KRON4, the school’s overall football field and surrounding track complex cost $3 million, and it had just been completed in March of this year. The turf was flame-retardant, so that’s fueling suspicions that the fire was caused by arson.

Indeed, both the Concord Police Department and Contra Costa Fire Department are investigating the case as a possible arson, as KRON4 reports.

With the field unavailable, the Bay Area News Group speculates the team could play their season on the Diablo Valley College football field, which is less than three miles away from Mount Diablo High. The Diablo Valley College field has previously hosted numerous high school football games.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at (925) 671-3333, or the anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.

Image: Nolan Mendoza via Facebook