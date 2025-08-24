Napa County declared a local emergency for the Calistoga area Sunday, calling for additional funding to fight the Pickett Fire, which broke out Thursday and reached nearly 7,000 acres and was 11 percent contained by Sunday afternoon.

As SFist reported, the fire broke out just before 3 pm Thursday along Pickett Road outside the city limits of Calistoga, spreading to over 2,100 acres overnight. Cal Fire deployed 435 firefighters and 75 engines to fight the fire on Friday, when temperatures reportedly hovered near 100 degrees. The blaze surpassed 3,000 acres and was at seven percent containment Friday afternoon, as reported by SFist.

The #PickettFire in Napa County continues to grow under hot and dry conditions. CAL FIRE has deployed significant resources—including aircraft, bulldozers, engines, and hand crews—in an effort to slow the fires movement, build containment and reduce impacts to communities.… pic.twitter.com/tVbBVBJAqH — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) August 22, 2025

As KPIX reports, the Bay Area Air District issued an Air Quality Advisory for Napa, Solano, and Sonoma counties on Friday, which was extended through Monday, August 25. KPIX notes that the agency is urging residents in those counties to check fire.airnow.gov to stay protected from the smoke.

Cal Fire LNU/X

As Santa Rosa’s Press Democrat reports, ground crews and night-flying helicopters kept the fire within the established limits overnight on Friday.

Cal Fire LNU/X

Cal Fire sent 1,230 firefighters to fight the blaze Saturday morning, as reported by the Press Democrat. Temperatures were cooler on Saturday, but windy conditions posed challenges for firefighting aircrafts, which were temporarily grounded due to low visibility from the smoke, as the Press Democrat reports.

Cal Fire LNU/X

As the Guardian reports, Napa County officials issued evacuation orders to around 190 people — as well as evacuation warnings to 360 people — throughout the day Saturday. Additional evacuation orders were announced Saturday evening, including at the historic Aetna Springs Resort, as the Press Democrat reports. The Guardian writes that 500 structures in the Aetna Springs and Pope Valley regions were at risk of being hit by the blaze.

Cal Fire LNU/X

Cal Fire said that although the winds pushed the fire “aggressively east,” firefighters were able to keep the blaze contained at 11% as of 9:30 pm Saturday, as the Press Democrat reports.

Another mapping late Saturday night of the #PickettFire shows it has now burned 6,531 acres. The fire is 11 percent contained. Overnight there will be five night-flying helicopters supporting the engines, dozers and hand crews on the ground as they work to hold the fire within… pic.twitter.com/gkqJIl3Oe4 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 24, 2025

As KPIX reports, 2,045 personnel were on the scene Sunday, along with “205 engines, 67 dozers, 23 water tenders, 53 crews and 10 helicopters.” Favorable weather conditions allowed crews to make more progress containing the fire and managing hotspots, as KPIX writes.

Weather conditions in the #PickettFire area were more favorable Sunday, but conditions will remain warm and dry, with temperatures in the upper 80s across the fire area. The potential for fire growth still exists. Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop to the 60s.

Due to the… pic.twitter.com/aHGUlael7S — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 25, 2025

KPIX reports that while many evacuation orders remained in effect Sunday, some residents were allowed to return to their homes — with caution. A community resource center has been set up at 1307 Washington Street in Calistoga, equipped with A/C, charging stations, and light refreshments, as KPIX reports.

Are you without power due to the Pickett Fire? The Calistoga Community Center is now open as a resource center (1307 Washington St., Calistoga). Amenities include A/C, charging stations, and light refreshments. For more resources ➡️ https://t.co/eNs86KBaMA pic.twitter.com/G32UvvtGBR — County of Napa (@CountyofNapa) August 24, 2025

The fire is traveling along the path of the dried and burned-out vegetation left behind by the Glass Fire, as KPIX reports. The Glass Fire, which was significantly larger than the Pickett Fire and caused widespread damage, was declared the worst fire in Napa history, as SFist reported.

As KRON4 reports, Ryan Alsop, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Napa County’s Emergency Services, signed an emergency proclamation Sunday asking for additional resources for fighting the fire.

“The safety of our residents is our top priority,” Alsop said in a statement Sunday, as KRON4 reports. “This declaration is a proactive step to ensure we can mobilize every available resource to respond to the needs of our community, including coordinating with state and federal partners.”

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. There have been no injuries or reported damages so far.

Top image: Cal Fire LNU/Twitter

Previously: Pickett Fire, Which Began Thursday In Calistoga, Grows to 2,133 Acres