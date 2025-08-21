Dancehall DJ and producer Diplo managed to get 13,000 people in SF to do his EDM-fueled early morning 5K run and live performance last year, so Diplo’s Run Club is returning to SF this October, but this time it’s in Golden Gate Park.

It is now Burning Man time of year (the gates open Sunday), so you’d figure that world-famous DJ Diplo is busy planning his Burning Man microdoses, costumes, and DJ sets, or perhaps another Popeyes chicken sandwich promotion. But Diplo presumably has a team of people running his affairs, and they have been busy, as KRON4 reports that the Diplo’s Run Club 5K footrace is returning to San Francisco on Saturday, October 11 at 8:30 am in Golden Gate Park.



We had this Diplo’s Run Club thing here for the first time last year, and it sold out at 13,000 participants — and of course you get a big ol’ Embarcadero rave with Diplo on the decks afterward. It was the first-ever iteration of this event, though Diplo then took it on the road to Seattle the following week. This year eight cities will get the Diplo 5K run, with Seattle going first, San Francisco second, and a few cities’ events extending into 2026.

ICYMI: the bay's largest run + rave is moving to the iconic golden gate park this Oct 11! San francisco - you ready for round two?? pic.twitter.com/5cH2YdewCf — Diplo’s Run Club (@diplosrunclub) August 20, 2025



“Starting Diplo’s Run Club in San Francisco last year was some of the most fun I’ve had in a long time,” Diplo said in a press release. “Bringing so many people together to run and celebrate is really all I ever want to do.”

If you were a Diplo's Run Club runner last year, be aware this year’s race has a different route. While last year’s event was along the Embarcadero and at Oracle Park, this year’s event is billed as happening in Golden Gate Park. There is no detail yet on the where the Starting Line is located, though KRON4 says that “post-race music experience will take place at Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park.”

This is the same day as a recently announced concert by R&B star Khalid, also scheduled at Robin Williams Meadow, so one would think they’re using the same stage and setup for both shows. And I’m sure people who live out in the Avenues will be just thrilled about that.

Regardless, it’s $84 to register for this October 11 race. You can also splurge on a VIP registration for $212.80, which gets you “exclusive perks such as: dedicated exclusive viewing area, exclusive sponsor activations, VIP event entry & free day-of check-in.”

Wow, those “exclusive sponsor activations” sure sound exciting. Who knows, maybe you'll even get another Popeyes chicken sandwich promotion for the price of your VIP ticket.

Related: DJ Diplo Inaugurated Series of 5K 'Run Club' Races In San Francisco Sunday [SFist]

Image: Diplo's Run Club via Facebook