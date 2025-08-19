- An incoming senior at San Rafael High School died last week while hiking in the Marin Headlands, and the community is in mourning. 17-year-old Aaron Baten Gramajo left his car parked in the Marin Headlands last Monday, and his body was later found at the bottom of some cliffs near the Golden Gate Bridge. [KTVU]
- It wouldn't be Outside Lands season in SF without a story about Outer Richmond and Sunset residents complaining about the noise and traffic. This year, though, the complainers on 311 had three consecutive weekends worth of concerts to complain about. [Chronicle]
- While 70% of San Francisco city employees are already back in the office, an additional 8,000 have been ordered back four days per week starting on Monday. [Broke-Ass Stuart]
- A 19-year-old girl was killed by a vehicle while walking her dog in Santa Rosa last week, and her family is now hoping to raise awareness about pedestrian safety. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle has a lengthy rundown of what has closed in the SF Centre mall, and what remains open, but we still don't know what happens next if the complex ever goes up for auction. [Chronicle]
- In-N-Out Burger is opening its first location in Washington State this week, in the tiny town of Ridgefield, Washington, which is situated along I-5 on the Washington-Oregon border. [Bay Area News Group]
- Jasveen Sangha, the high-class LA drug dealer nicknamed "Ketamine Queen" who was implicated in providing the K that led to the death of actor Matthew Perry, has agreed to plead guilty, becoming the fifth and final defendent in the case to do so. [Associated Press]
Photo by Sed Ko