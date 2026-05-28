Yes, the great and magical Swedish dance diva Robyn will be the Saturday headliner at this year's Portola Festival in SF, and, appropriately, Swedish House Mafia will do headlining duty on Sunday.

SFist previously noted that this year's Outside Lands, which happens in August, has a lineup that looks a lot like the lineups of the much newer Portola Festival, marking a definite shift in the direction of electronic music.

But Portola may have done Outside Lands one better by booking the one and only Robyn this year, who'll be headlining on Saturday, September 26, along with Dog Blood, Soulwax, Prospa, Fatboy Slim, Kettama, and Tove o.

Also playing on Saturday, which sounds like a good day of music, will be Groove Armada, Max Styler, Fcukers, Mike D 5D, DJ Shadow, and Melanie C doing a DJ set.

Sunday, September 27 will feature Swedish House Mafia closing out the fest, Tiesto in the warehouse, Zara Larsson, Four Tet, and Parcels, among many others..

The Portola Festival, which basically exploded in popularity after its debut in 2022, happens on Pier 80 (not in the Portola neighborhood) and it typically has conflicted with Folsom Street Fair Weekend in September, which it will again this year.

Tickets for this year's fest go on sale Tuesday, June 2, at noon. Register here to prepare to purchase, and see the full lineup there as well.