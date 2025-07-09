It’s still nearly two months until Burning Man even starts, but we can already get a look at the biggest art projects heading out to the desert. And some Burning Man tickets are still available, if you want to head out there with them.

We are still almost two whole months out from Burning Man 2025, or if you’re really counting down, the Man burns 51 days from today. But the largest-scale art pieces coming to Burning Man already have previews and are deep into their build work, and we have a sense what Burners are going to see if they make the trek out to the Black Rock Desert in 2025.



Last week, the Burning Man project released their 2025 Desert Arts Preview that features more than a dozen of this year’s most anticipated “big art” blockbusters. (There is also a full one hour and 20 minute video breakdown with artists interviews, if you prefer a deeper dive.) Highlights include the Disco Snail that will lord over a day-glo, sparkly dance wonderland, a giant orb called the Sinksphere made entirely of found and reclaimed sinks, and One Tin Soldier from the Misfit Toys crew that had those LOVE block sculptures in Golden Gate Park last year.

Image via Temple of the Deep

And as an Archinet article discussed last week, we already know that this year’s temple will be called the Temple of the Deep, and you can see a rendering above. The cracks are meant to represent a broken heart, as it serves as a repository for remembrances and offerings to those we’ve lost.

Image: PropanePunk via Burning Man

These announcements build on the Burning Man Honoraria recipients that were announced in March, which also include PropanePunk (seen above), the towering Sphinx Gate, and the giant colorful deer sculpture Kauyumari Ceremonial Center. You can also check out a full roster of the current Burning Man 2025 art listings.



As has been the case for the last couple years, you can still get Burning Man tickets even at this relatively late date. The Secure Ticket Exchange Program (STEP) has a healthy number of face-value tickets available, and the last-minute OMG Sale opens Wednesday, July 30 (though you’ll need to register between July 21-29). And remember, you’re going to need a vehicle pass as well as a ticket, but those are also available in the above-mentioned sales.

Or you can chill at home, save money, and just do a mini-Buning Man the night of Saturday, August 30, as the unofficial Burning Man parties at Ocean Beach are sure to cover the entire beachscape with Burner types recreating that special playa magic.



Image: PropanePunk via Burning Man