World-famous producer and DJ Diplo has made a habit of going for a run in every city where he performs, and he decided to launch a roving "run club" where a 5K race ends in a dance party. And the first Diplo's Run Club event happened Sunday in San Francisco.

The sold-out event included 13,000 registered runners running a 5K course that took them along the Embarcadero, through Oracle Park, circling back at China Basin, and back to Piers 30-32 for a big morning rave.

"The reason why I got inspired to do this event is because I ended up running the half-marathon in Miami, and I showed up in the club afterwards, because the sunrise was happening," Diplo tells KTVU. "I thought, 'This is a great experience. I'm not doing any drugs, I'm just here sober, I'm on a runner's high, I'm enjoying the music,' and I thought that might be the best way for people to experience music."

Video from the event shows a pretty packed dancefloor on the pier, overlooking the Bay Bridge and the Bay. And Diplo shouted out to the crowd, "Are we gonna do this again next year?" and everyone shouted back "Yes!"





Diplo says he's been running since he was in high school, but lately he sensed that people who are focused on healthy lifestyles might want another option for a daytime party that isn't about drugs and alcohol.

"Even when you go to a party... you want to go there cause you're part of a community," Diplo says in a promo video. "My run club is specifically about people who love music and love to dance. That's what Diplo's Run Club is."

The event moves on to Seattle next weekend, September 14. And Diplo's Run Club is collecting RSVPs for other cities around the US and the globe for 2025, to gauge interest for where to go next.

"It's very rare to see a DJ sponsor a run, and so I think that's really unique," said participant Jesse Han, speaking to KTVU. "It's pretty inspiring, he is one of the very few DJs that promote health."

Diplo notes that running is "free," once you own a proper pair of shoes, and you can do it anywhere. But registration for Diplo's Run Club starts at $119, with a $239 VIP option.