- The chaos at Burning Man continues. Amid the desert storms, organizers of the festival delayed the ceremonial burning of the Man Saturday, hoping that the weather behaves Sunday and the Burn can take place Sunday night. [Burning Man website]
- Meanwhile, organizers say that the roads remain too wet and muddy to “officially open them for Exodus,” so Burners seem to still be trapped in the Playa. Organizers warned that only emergency vehicles with 4WD and all-terrain tires are able to drive.
- But celebrities Diplo and Chris Rock apparently made a harrowing escape, according to a Diplo Instagram post. “A fan offered Chris Rock and I a ride out of Burning Man in the back of a pick up … After walking 6 miles through the mud,” he wrote. [Instagram]
- Chris Rock also posted an Instagram Story saying that the festival’s port-o-potties haven’t been cleaned or emptied. A TikTok shows that the inside of the bathrooms are covered in with what looks like mud (or something else...). [SFGATE]
- Two people suffered injuries from gunfire on an Oakland freeway Saturday afternoon. The shooting briefly closed westbound Interstate Highway 580 near the Seminary exit in Oakland, and the two victims were hospitalized but expected to survive. [KGO]
- Petaluma police say they arrested 3 young Santa Rosa men after they found armor-piercing ammo and a loaded and unregistered firearm in their car. [Chronicle]
- There’s apparently a home strip club in a San Jose neighborhood called the "Fressh Promotions" Private Party on Camille Circle, and neighbors are mad. [KGO]
- Erin Griffith, one of the New York Times reporters who broke the story about the tech investor-backed “private city” plans in Solano County, went on KQED to talk about who these investors are, what these plans entail, and how she investigated the story.
Feature image via Unsplash/Obie Fernandez.