- After commendably guiding SF through the COVID crisis, and taking his leave under new Mayor Daniel Lurie, former SF DPH director Dr. Grant Colfax has now been hired to essentially the same position in Contra Costa County. Colfax becomes the director of Contra Costa Health, where refinery flare-ups will likely be a frequent concern for him. [KPIX]
- The man accused of stabbing 28-year-old Colden Kimber on a Muni platform in the Ingleside District last month had his arraignment delayed yet again. The arraignment for defendant, 28-year-old Sean Wei Collins, is now scheduled for August 28. And interestingly, his attorney is Bill Fazio, who was also Ed Jew’s attorney. [NBC Bay Area]
- The dahlia is San Francisco’s official flower, and dahlias will take center stage this weekend at the annual (and free!) Dahlia Society of California Flower Show. This flower show dates back more than 115 years, and returns to the San Francisco County Fair Building in Golden Gate Park Saturday and Sunday. [Examiner]
- We’re learning the identity of the man whom Santa Rosa police shot and killed in a Wednesday night domestic violence stand-off, and it’s 20-year-old Matteo Santos, who has a two-year-old daughter with the alleged domestic violence victim. [KTVU]
- Another 8,000 SF city workers are obliged to return to the office at least four days a week, starting this Monday. [KGO]
- A hawk that managed to escape from captivity from the Fresno Zoo more than a year ago has been found, still in perfectly good health and easily coaxed back to his old habitat at the zoo. [Chronicle]
Image: Dahlias for sale in SF Farmers Markets (Getty Images)