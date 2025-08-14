A seven-hour standoff in Santa Rosa ended when police shot and killed an allegedly armed suspect around 5 am Thursday morning, in what is believed to have been a domestic violence incident started by an angry ex-lover.

Santa Rosa police were called in on a report of domestic violence at a private residence at about 10:15 pm Wednesday night, which led to the suspect barricading himself in the house for seven hours, and that led to police eventually shooting and killing that suspect, as the Chronicle reports. The home was on the 900 block of Keegan Drive in Santa Rosa, and the suspect was shot and killed just before 5 am Thursday morning.



Santa Rosa Police Captain Dan Marincik keeps it pretty tight-lipped in the 6 am Thursday morning Facebook video above, but he does describe the suspect as “an armed individual involved in domestic violence.” KGO notes that the suspect barricaded himself inside the home only after police arrived.

But the Santa Rosa Press Democrat has much more detail about the incident, noting that the house was the home of the domestic violence victim, and the suspect who was shot did not live there. The two were apparently former romantic partners.

The Press Democrat also notes that the still-unnamed domestic violence suspect was shot and killed at 4:55 am Thursday morning, “after exiting the home and running toward officers.”

A shelter-in-place order in the neighborhood was declared at 11:15 pm Wednesday night while the standoff was still in progress, and was lifted just before 7 am Thursday morning. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office will take over the investigation from here, as is the custom when local police shoot and kill a suspect.

A tragically similar incident occurred in Berkeley in April, in which a domestic violence suspect was fatally shot by police.

Related: Man Shot by Berkeley Police During Domestic Violence Standoff [SFist]

Image: Santa Rosa Police Department via Facebook