We have a few more details about a grisly homicide that occurred over the weekend in San Francisco's Ingleside District, and we now know that the killing occurred on a Muni platform.

We learned on Wednesday via the San Francisco District Attorney's Office that a 29-year-old man, Sean Collins, had been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday afternoon near City College, at the intersection of Ocean Avenue and Lee Street. Now,via a Chronicle report, we're learning that the stabbing took place on the Muni platform at the stop for the K train. And the victim had been acting as a good Samaritan as Collins was allegedly yelling at women.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Colden Kimber. Kimber had been waiting for the train with his girlfriend when they reportedly witnessed Collins haranguing other women waiting for the train on the platform, saying things like "Oh, you think are better than me?"

According to a court filing obtained by the Chronicle, Kimber stepped between Collins and the women, and Kimber turned to look at an arriving train, Collins allegedly stabbed him in the right side of his neck. Witnesses said that the two men did not even exchange any words before the stabbing occurred, per the court filings.

The two men began to tussle, but Kimber was reportedly bleeding "profusely" from the side of his neck, and stopped moving within a few seconds, at which point a blood-covered Collins fled the scene, investigators say.

Kimber's girlfriend tried to tend to his wound, and while he was quickly taken to a hospital by an arriving ambulance, he was later pronounced dead.

Police said they found a bloody sweater and the murder weapon on Collins's "flight path," before locating him several blocks away, still covered in blood.

It was unclear from the initial release by the DA's office why Collins was also facing two charges of child endangerment, in addition to the murder charge, and now we know that it's because two children, ages 8 and 14, were also on the Muni platform and witnessed the stabbing.

Collins has been in custody since Saturday, and is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Photo via Google Street View