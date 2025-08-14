Local:

  • Another benefit of BART’s new feature allowing you to tap your credit or debit card to get on a train is that you’ll also get a 30-minute grace period to enter and leave the same station. These changes will take effect this Wednesday, August 20, and BART will no longer charge you that inexplicable $6.40 fare if you enter and exit at the same station (though the grace period only lasts 30 minutes). [SFGate]  
  • The sun will set right at 8 pm in San Francisco on Saturday, and that will be SF’s last 8 pm sunset of 2025. The sun will not set at 8 pm again until late April or early May of 2026. [Secret San Francisco]
  • A South San Francisco police officer will not face charges for shooting and killing 60-year-old Brian Montana, who was a founding member of the Bay Area death metal band Possessed. Montana was shooting at his neighbor's house in what was an apparent tree-trimming dispute, and did fire at officers, so his killing was considered an act of self-defense by the officer who shot him. [KRON4]

National:

  • Now that the National Guard has been deployed to take over policing in Washington DC, the White House says that 45 people were arrested Wednesday night, though that seems a pretty small haul for the deployment of 1,650 Guard troops. [Associated Press]  
  • Trump and Vladimir Putin have their summit scheduled for this weekend in Alaska, which seems unlikely to accomplish anything in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, but is seen as a major win for Russia because a superpower nation is having friendly relations with him again. [NY Times]
  • First Lady Melania Trump is suing Hunter Biden for saying that Jeffrey Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump, and she apparently filed the suit because Donald Trump told her to. [CNN]

Video:

Image: mprage via Unsplash