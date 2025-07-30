- Tuesday night's tsunami threat from a massive earthquake in Russia did not produce any damaging waves in California, but the far northern California coast saw some four-foot waves overnight. The tsunami warning has been called off in Southern California, and boats were seen bouncing in the harbor at Pillar Point in Half Moon Bay; a tsunami advisory remains in effect for Del Norte County. [KTVU / Chronicle]
- Hawaii also escaped any serious damage from incoming waves. Flights between SFO and Hawaii resumed Wednesday morning after some cancellations overnight due to the tsunami warning. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 43-year-old Richmond man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his car in Oakland Tuesday night. The shooting happened on the 300 block of 26th Street in the city's Northgate neighborhood, and neighbors reported hearing an argument that preceeded the gunshots. [Bay Area News Group]
- Five Planned Parenthood clinics that closed in California last week amid the fight over Medicaid funding will remain closed, the local affiliate says, despite a federal judge's order blocking a piece of a new federal law, because they don't foresee their funding being secure as long as Trump is in office. [Bay Area News Group]
- A 29-year-old Google software engineer, Angela Lin, was killed on July 19 in Yosemite's Tuolumne Grove when a tree branch fell on her. [KTVU]
- The SF Board of Supervisors is considering an amendment to the existing ban on natural gas-powered appliances in new construction to include homes and businesses undergoing major renovations. [KPIX]
- That new Tesla Diner in Los Angeles is sparking some local controversy as neighbors complain of crowds and parking problems, because so many people are showing up to checking out. [KTVU]
