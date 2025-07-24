The 24-hour Tesla Diner just opened earlier this week in West Hollywood, serving smashburgers, hot dogs, chicken and waffles, breakfast tacos, and more. But apparently you can't park there unless you drive a Tesla.

As promised, the Tesla Diner has made its debut, and as expected, its Yelp page is already being monitored for less-than-objective one-star reviews, like this one: "I don't like it. I would not go here. It's also ugly."

The retro-futuristic, round-edged diner is clad in a similar metal to the Cybertruck, and the small parking area features two drive-in movie screens, Tesla superchargers, and either very little or zero parking for non-Tesla EVs or other vehicles. (We can't independently confirm whether any of the Tesla charger stations have adapters for non-Tesla EVs, but the parking spaces all appear to be labeled "EV Charging Only.")

The Tesla Burger will set you back $13.50, and it seems to be getting good Yelp reviews, at least by the Tesla faithful. It comes packaged in a Cybertruck-shaped box, which... might not appeal to everyone.

The diner opened with some fanfare and long lines on Monday, and featured the Optimus humanoid robot scooping popcorn for some wary-looking children.

Optimus giving popcorn to kids pic.twitter.com/8UDFFD9pxL — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) July 20, 2025



We first heard about this project in March, and later learned that LA restaurateur Bill Chait, who was an investor in Tartine's businesses, was backing the project. (It's apparently been development since 2018.) LA chef Eric Greenspan, a familiar face to Food Network fans who watch shows like Guy's Grocery Games, consulted on the food.

The diner is open 24 hours a day, like an old-fashioned diner, but the similarities stop there. You can apparently expedite online orders by ordering through the app in your Tesla vehicle, and they're selling Tesla-themed merchandise like the wind-up Cybertruck toy ($35, barf) seen below.

As KRON4 reports, Elon Musk gave a wink-wink to his stoner friends by having the opening occur at 4:20 pm. And, Musk is threatening to open more of these around the country if the diner proves successful.

"If our retro-futuristic diner turns out well, which I think it will, @Tesla will establish these in major cities around the world, as well as at Supercharger sites on long distance routes," Musk wrote on X.

It doesn't exactly seem like a great time to be starting yet another business, as Tesla's stock price has tanked, and Musk's Starlink experienced a major global outage today.

Anyway, if you're in LA and in a Tesla and want a smashburger sometime, the Tesla Diner is located at 7001 Santa Monica Boulevard, between La Brea and Highland.