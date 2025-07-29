Local:
- Nobody panic, but San Francisco is currently under a Tsunami Watch after Tuesday’s 8.6 magnitude earthquake in Kamchatka, Russia. Yes, there is an actual tsunami out there in the Pacific Ocean right now, and Tsunami Watch applies to the entire state of California, plus the coastal areas of Oregon and Washington. The first wave could hit Hawaii at about 10:17 pm PT, and theoretically, could arrive in SF at 12:40 am PT early Wednesday morning. [Chronicle]
- Mission Local continues to be all over the ICE arrest and detainment story, and now reports that at least two people arrested in SF last Thursday have been shipped off to a new ICE detention center in Hawaii. While Hawaii might sound nice to us, the tactic is seen as an effort to isolate defendants from their legal counsel, and because detainees would find it “difficult to stay in touch thousands of miles away.” [Mission Local]
- Two 19-year-olds stole an astonishing $28,000 worth of Gucci handbags from an outlet store in Livermore, though promptly got arrested afterward. 19-year-olds Crosley Stanley of San Francisco and Curtis Jamel of Stockton were arrested after their alleged 4:50 pm Sunday robbery at the San Francisco Premium Outlets shop in Livermore, and apparently caused a great deal of property damage during their getaway. [KTVU]
- SF’s main free outdoor movies in the park program may be canceled, but now Union Square will be hosting a few free outdoor movies this summer and fall season: Mrs. Doubtfire (Saturday, August 16), Big Hero 6 (Saturday, September 20), and Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds (Saturday, October 4). [Visit Union Square]
National:
- We’re learning more about the now-deceased shooter in the Manhattan mass shooting that killed four people Monday, and he's a private investigator who was a former football player and claimed he was suffering from CTE. He also shot himself in the chest, likely to preserve his brain, and he left notes asking investigators to examine his brain in the autopsy. [ABC News]
- Trump stuck his foot in his mouth again with his off-the-cuff Epstein chatter, admitting Tuesday that his Mar-a-Lago spa once employed Epstein abuse victim Virginia Giuffre, and saying his beef with Epstein was because “He stole her, and by the way, she had no complaints about us, as you know, none whatsoever." There was no acknowledgement of the abuse Giuffre suffered. [NBC News]
- As the Gaza famine continues to generate international outcry, Trump claims the US will help with aid, though only by partnering with Israel, which would raise questions about how effective this effort would be. [AP News]
Video:
- Not particularly newsworthy, but enjoy the very entertaining sight of the recent towing of a Tesla Cybertruck in San Francisco.
Never been so excited to see a vehicle get towed
