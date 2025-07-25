The Republicans' abortion fight has just struck close to home with five California locations of Planned Parenthood shutting their doors due to federal funding cuts, including one in South San Francisco.

We learned earlier this week that, following the passage of Trump's Big Beautiful Bill and a federal court order pertaining to it, the government had stripped Planned Parenthood of its Medicaid funding for any clinics that provide abortions. This amounts to about $300 million in lost Medicaid funds for Planned Parenthood's California clinics in California, which means that low-income women seeking any sort of healthcare from those clinics will likely need to seek that care elsewhere.

A federal judge issued a preliminary order this week in a case brought on behalf of all Planned Parenthood affiliates nationwide that declined to provide immediate injunctive relief for large clinics that provide abortions with regard to Medicaid funding — though it did allow federal funding to continue for those clinics operating in states that already ban abortion. A final ruling in the case will come at a later date.

The immediate result, as the Chronicle reports, is that Planned Parenthood Mar Monte — the organization's largest affiliate, which has 35 clinics throughout Northern and Central California — is closing five of its locations, including its South San Francisco office. The other four are in San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Gilroy, and Madera, and it seems like more may follow.

Planned Parenthood Mar Monte tells the Chronicle that in just one week of not being able to bill Medicaid, it lost $1.7 million in care costs that were covered without reimbursement.

Andrew Adams, the chief of staff for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, tells the Chronicle, "It’s just not sustainable. We can’t keep our doors open if we continue doing that."

In a statement, a spokesperson for Governor Gavin Newsom says, "Trump says he’s pro-life — just not the lives of women or anyone needing cancer screenings. California is working with Planned Parenthood to do what we can in this tough budget environment to protect access to care."

There remains a decent chance that the judge in the case brought by the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, US District Court Judge Indira Talwani, will rule in favor of Planned Parenthood and grant the organization preliminary injunctive relief, which would allow the reimbursements to continue.

For now, only clinics that do not provide abortions and those so small that they did not exceed $800,000 in Medicaid reimbursements in 2023, are able to continue getting federal funding.

"This is about patients and their right to get care — no matter their insurance," said the Parenthood Federation of America along with its co-plaintiffs, Planned Parenthood League of Massachusetts, and Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, in a joint statement this week. "The court has not yet ruled on whether it will grant preliminary injunctive relief to other members. We remain hopeful that the court will grant this relief. There will be nothing short of a public health crisis if Planned Parenthood members are allowed to be 'defunded.'"

According to Planned Parenthood, abortions represent only about 10% of its services annually. The majority of its services are primary care checkups, contraceptive care, STD testing and treatment, and cancer screenings. And federal law already prohibits the use of federal funds to cover abortions.

"The harsh reality is, the Planned Parenthood defund will be felt in every corner of the state and will disproportionately impact people who have low incomes, rely on Medicaid programs, or have no other options for health care,” said Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California president and chief executive Jodi Hicks in a statement.

Previously: California Planned Parenthood Loses $300 Million In Federal Funding In Latest Legal Blow

Photo of the South San Francisco Planned Parenthood clinic via Google Street View