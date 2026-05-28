A 68-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the May 17 slaying of Eric Bigone, a city employee, boxing enthusiast, and well known fixture in the Outer Sunset neighborhood.

As Mission Local was first to report, the SFPD has arrested 68-year-old Philippe Chagniot, who was the landlord of 58-year-old Eric Bigone, who was killed outside his 46th Avenue home in the early hours of the morning two weeks ago, on Sunday, May 17.

Police believe that Chagniot, whose family owns the building where Bigone had been living, was the masked figure on a bicycle, carrying a long gone, seen on surveillance footage that was released by police last week.

Images via SFPD

As we learned last week, Bigone had grown up in the Outer Sunset and friends on social media were morning him with the hashtag #SDI, referring to either "Sunset District Irish" or "Sunset District Incorporated." The moniker was adopted by a group of mostly Irish kids who went to Catholic schools in the neighborhood, liked to party, and earned a reputation in the early 2000s for allegedly targeting minorities for harassment and "guarding" the neighborhood and Ocean Beach with their fists.

Bigone had served some time in prison, being released in the last ten years or so and committing himself to sobriety. He had been arrested in 2004 after a fatal head-on collision in Lake County that was DUI-related, and later convicted of vehicular manslaughter.

More recently, he had been working as a general laborer for the SF Public Utilities Commission.

Chagniot had been Bigone's landlord since 2023, as Mission Local reports, and it's unclear if that was the extent of their relationship. No motive for the killing has been publicly discussed by police.

Per Mission Local, Bigone's funeral is scheduled for June 10.

Previously: Victim In Sunset Shooting Identified as Longtime Neighborhood Resident and City Employee With Checkered Past

Top image: Eric Bigone, right, with his son.