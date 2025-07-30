The Contra Costa County mother who cooperated with authorities in the investigation of her ex-boyfriend, a Delta pilot, has now also been arrested in connection with the sexual abuse of her daughter over a five-year span.

We learned more yesterday about the sordid story of a young girl who suffered years of sexual abuse at the hands of her mother's boyfriend, with her mother's consent and participation, and now the mother has also been arrested. The now ex-boyfriend was arrested Saturday night at San Francisco International Airport, having been pulled off a Delta flight from Minneapolis on which he was the co-pilot.

The mother has been identified as 45-year-old Jennifer Powell, as KTVU reports via the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office. The ex-boyfriend was previously identified as 34-year-old Rustom Bhagwagar.

Bhagwagar was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Martinez on 24 felony counts of child sexual abuse. He has been under investigation since April, apparently after the victim came forward with her story. It's not clear where the victim resides, but authorities have indicated that she does not live full-time with her mother. Bhagwagar, who resides in Florida, was said to have ties to San Ramon.

The victim reportedly told authorities that she had been abused three to four times a week over the course of five years, between the ages of six and ten, and that often her mother was present for the abuse. The abuse allegedly ended when Powell and Bhagwagar broke up.

Powell was reportedly confronted by investigators with the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department, and agreed to participate in a taped phone call with Bhagwagar — who knew he was being investigated — in which Bhagwagar seemed to admit to the abuse. He agreed to meet in the Bay Area in late July to discuss a plan.

According to investigators, Powell jokingly asked Bhagwagar if he was going to shoot her and throw her off a bridge when they next met, and he allegedly said, "I mean at this point, you’re not the problem really."

Bhagwagar is now being held on $15 million bail at the Martinez Detention Facility. The bond was previously reported to be $5 million.

Powell is also being held at the same facility, per KTVU, and no bail information has been posted.

Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton issued a statement saying, "Our office stands firmly committed to protecting children and holding those who cause harm accountable. Every child deserves to feel safe, protected, and heard when an injustice like this occurs. By pursuing these cases vigorously, we not only seek justice for victims but also work to safeguard our entire community from those who would prey on children."

Photo of Contra Costa County Courthouse via cc-courts.org