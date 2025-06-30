Local:
- After hearing Friday that the San Francisco Unified School District was considering dropping its controversial, homegrown ethnic studies curriculum, the superintendent announced Monday that the district would be opting for an off-the-shelf curriculum being used elsewhere in the state. Teachers will now need to get up to speed on the curriculum quickly before classes resume on August 18. [Chronicle]
- The SF Bay Ferry is on track to have more riders this summer than it did pre-pandemic. [NBC Bay Area]
- Fears of ICE raids in some predmoninantly Latino cities, especially outside Los Angeles, are spurring communities to cancel July 4th celebrations this week. [SFGate]
National:
- The suspect who allegedly started a wildfire Sunday and fatally shot two firefighters who responded to the blaze was reportedly a transient living in his vehicle and the firefighters had earlier told him to move. The shooting happened on Canfield Mountain, just north of Coeur d’Alene, and the suspect is 20-year-old Wess Roley. [Associated Press]
- The suspect in a different Idaho killing, former criminology student Bryan Kohberger who was set to go to trial for the November 2022 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in their apartment, has taken plea deal to avoid the death penalty. [New York Times]
- Two Republicans in Congress, Representative Don Bacon of Nebraska and Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, are refusing to back Trump's Big Beautiful Bill and its cuts to Medicaid, and both are choosing to retire from their seats to avoid further conflict with the president. [New York Times]
Video:
- Here's one last bit of footage from ABC 7 of the lighting of the rainbow lasers, aka The Gaysers, over Market Street on Sunday evening, complete with bubble guns, and some Pride Parade attendees discussing how well the day went.
Top image: Photo by Ashley Cristal via Illuminate