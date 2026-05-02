Seven people were injured, two of them critically injured, after a driver allegedly struck them on the sidewalk in Oakland’s Uptown neighborhood Saturday in an early morning hit-and-run.

A driver and two passengers of a red Hyundai sedan allegedly fled the scene on foot after the driver drove onto the sidewalk on the 500 block of 18th Street in Oakland, striking seven people around 1:37 am Saturday, as Bay Area News Group reports. The victims include a 15-year-old girl, three women ages 18 and 19, and three men ages 21 through 23, who are mainly all from Oakland.

Most of the victims, who had been attending Oakland’s First Friday event earlier in the night, reportedly knew each other. Two people are in critical condition, and three had major injuries, as KPIX reports.

Following March’s First Friday event in Oakland, two bystanders were killed and five injured in a shooting inside a downtown bar, as SFist reported.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged hit-and-run to call 510-238-3426.

Related: Two Killed, Five Injured by Stray Bullets During Late-Night Fight in Oakland Bar

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