Local:
- Someone brought a humanoid robot on a Southwest flight from Oakland to San Diego, which had its own seat, causing a delay for almost an hour as the crew figured out the proper protocol. Since the robot was considered a carry-on item, it couldn’t be in the aisle seat, and its handler had to remove and store the battery. [NBC Bay Area]
- Artisan, the company behind those insufferable rage-baiting “Stop Hiring Humans” ads, which can be seen plastered on bus shelters and billboards across town, took the campaign further by flying it on a banner in the sky. [KRON4]
- Former One Direction member, Zayn Malik, postponed his show at Chase Center Saturday night after he was hospitalized due to an unspecified illness. [Chronicle]
National:
- ICE reported that a 33-year-old man from Cuba died at a detention center in Georgia Friday, marking the 18th death in ICE custody so far this year. [CBS News]
- A federal appeals court has blocked health providers from prescribing abortion pills through the mail, limiting access to in-person clinics only. [Associated Press]
- Stanford researchers recently calculated over a third of all new websites launched since May 2025 were created assisted by artificial intelligence. [Fast Company]
Video of the Day:
Locals weigh in on the snobbiest city in the Bay Area, and Walnut Creek seems to be the consensus.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist