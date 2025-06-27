Local:

Construction on the long-awaited redesign of Harvey Milk Plaza in the Castro is now set to begin in 2026, with city leaders announcing new funding and a clearer timeline for the $25 million-plus project. The revamped plaza will include expanded public space, memorial features honoring Milk’s legacy, and art installations aimed at preserving the Castro’s role as a global symbol of LGBTQ+ pride and activism. [Hoodline]

Courtesy of Friends of Harvey Milk Plaza

San Francisco Unified District may suspend its ethnic studies program this fall while the superintendent reviews the curriculum due to pressure from a group of parents who claim it promotes bias. Teachers and administrators argue the course fosters belonging and boosts academic outcomes, particularly for students of color. [Mission Local]

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward to help find 21-year-old Heaven Desiree McGee, who was last seen January 20 in Stockton and believed to be a possible victim of sex trafficking. [KRON4]

A Walnut Creek man, Marc Alexander Simon, was sentenced to over six years in prison for sexually abusing a child in a library restroom and possessing child sexual abuse material. He must also register as a sex offender for life and has been in custody since his arrest last year. [KRON4]

A person died Thursday evening after falling from a cliff near Devil’s Slide, prompting a multi-agency rescue response and a two-hour closure of Highway 1, according to San Mateo County authorities. [East Bay Times]

National:

As hundreds mourned former Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark, and their dog Gilbert at the State Capitol, the man accused of assassinating them — Vance Boelter — appeared in court facing federal charges that could carry the death penalty. Investigators say Boelter, a survivalist with a hit list and arsenal of weapons, had prepared a “bailout plan” for his family and was tracked down after a 43-hour manhunt using drone and phone data. [CNN]

A fourth federal judge has blocked one of President Trump's executive orders targeting elite law firms, ruling that his order against Susman Godfrey was "unconstitutional from beginning to end." The ruling adds to a string of legal defeats for Trump's unprecedented campaign against Big Law, which judges have condemned as a threat to constitutional rights and the independence of the legal profession. [NPR]

The ruling adds to a string of legal defeats for Trump’s unprecedented campaign against Big Law, which judges have condemned as a threat to constitutional rights and the independence of the legal profession. [NPR] The Supreme Court upheld the nearly 30-year-old Universal Service Fund fee on phone bills in a 6-3 ruling Friday, preserving billions in subsidies for phone and internet access in schools, libraries, and rural areas. The decision reverses a lower court ruling that found the funding method unconstitutional and rejected arguments that the FCC had too much unchecked power. [ABC7]

Video of the Day:

Back in 1997, a bunch of white guys marched across the Golden Gate Bridge in support of affirmative action.

Need Last Minute Plans?

It’s everything Pride! SFist has the info on the gay lasers on Market Street as well as a rundown of the weekend’s festivities.

Also, here are some tips for fellow introverts enjoying Pride, via Broke Ass Stuart.



Top image: Friends of Harvey Milk Plaza