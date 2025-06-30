Pride Weekend in San Francisco was remarkably friction-free this year as far we saw, apart from that little booing incident with the mayor at the Trans March, and it seems like a good time was had by all.

It's always nice to get through a major event weekend in San Francisco and not to have report on some violent or otherwise negative incident. And in this era of charged politics and threats lobbed on social media, with a president who has been thrilling his base by trying to erase the very existence of trans people, it is sadly just a relief to finish out another Pride Weekend without having to relay some grim story.

The sun was out for much of the weekend, and the hate stayed at bay.

The Dyke March enjoyed sunny conditions in the early evening on Saturday in the Mission District and Castro, after a very warm and sunny afternoon in Dolores Park that drew tens of thousands of revelers and sunbathers.

The Pink Block Party at Great Northern was also well attended that afternoon, with Crystal Waters and Horse Meat Disco headlining.

The Castro on Saturday night saw plenty of lines outside bars that don't typically have lines to get inside, but the overall vibe in the neighborhood felt fairly calm and convivial.

And while some chose to party into the wee hours of Sunday at spots in SoMa and elsewhere, others were resting up to join in or watch the SF Pride Parade on Sunday morning.

Working the crowd on Sunday along Market Street, as seen in ABC 7's covereage below, Mayor Daniel Lurie said, "We're showing the world what it means to take care of each other, to look out for each other, to give everybody hope."

"These are some dark times," Lurie added. "But not here in San Francisco. We're going to show people the light here in San Francisco."

The Dykes on Bikes contingent opens the 2025 San Francisco Pride Parade on June 29, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

The People's March contingent appears during the 2025 San Francisco Pride Parade on June 29, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

The crowd cheers speakers at Civic Center during the 2025 San Francisco Pride Parade on June 29, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

025 Celebrity Grand Marshal Harper Steele rides in the 2025 San Francisco Pride Parade on June 29, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

Jessy Ruiz, 2025 Community Grand Marshal, rides during the 2025 San Francisco Pride Parade on June 29, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images)

