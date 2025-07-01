- SF Firefighters rescued one person in a one-alarm fire on the third floor of the Rose Hotel on Sixth Street Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire, once again, was a lithium battery from a e-scooter. [SFFD/X]
- One person had to be rescued around 9:30 pm Monday night from the bay waters behind Oracle Park during the Shakira concert. The rescue took about 15 minutes and the person was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- The San Francisco Sheriff's Office hired 96 deputies last year, marking the biggest rise in its ranks in a decade. The office still has over 200 more open deputy positions budgeted, but currently has 705 employed. [Chronicle]
- Officials from the Santa Clara County Fire Department and Sheriff's Office, along with officials at Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, are holding a news conference today to warn about the dangers of illegal fireworks. The dry weather this week could make for a disastrous situation if illegal fireworks start getting set off for the Fourth across the Bay Area. [NBC Bay Area]
- Golden Gate Bridge fares go up by 50 cents for most drivers, with the FasTrak toll price now $9.75. [Bay Area News Group]
- High Sierra Music Festival, which is happening up in Quincy this weekend, has seen over a 50% nosedive in ticket sales this year, and it was nearly canceled. [Chronicle]
- Karen Diamond, the 82-year-old woman who was injured in an alleged antisemitic firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado on June 1, has died from her injuries, adding a likely murder charge to the list of charges against suspect Mohamed Sabry Soliman. [ABC 7]
- Donald Trump was flying this morning to look at a new immigration detention site in Florida's Everglades, and he told reporters that he would "take a look" at deporting Elon Musk. [KTVU]
Top image: Photo by Yiming Chen