- The National Weather Service issued a beach hazard warning, which went into effect Saturday morning through Sunday evening. Officials say there’s a higher risk of sneaker waves and rip currents, and they advise beach-goers to stay off rocks and never turn their backs on the water. [KPIX]
Heading to the beach this weekend?— NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 2, 2026
A Beach Hazards Statement goes into effect at 11AM today and remains in effect through Sunday evening due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Stay aware of marine conditions and never turn your back on the ocean. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7iaxbyi4uo
- Thousands of students and workers walked out of school and work and joined demonstrations across the Bay Area Friday for May Day, the yearly international day of action focused on workers’ rights and economic justice — most notably, a high-profile protest at SFO resulted in the arrest of several elected officials and multiple other protestors. [KGO]
- Oakland police arrested two people Friday suspected of organizing sideshows, including one that occurred in September near Market Street and West Grand Avenue. [KPIX]
- East Bay voters in Congressional District 14 who vote by mail will soon be receiving their ballots for the special election to fill former Congressman Eric Swalwell’s seat, along with ballots for California’s June primary. [NBC Bay Area]
- On Irving Street in the Sunset, weather-worn “Grand Opening” signs are often permanent fixtures adorning established Chinese grocery stores. [Mission Local]
- There were over a hundred reports of at least 17 earthquakes ranging from 2.5 to 4.4 in magnitude near Area 51 in Nevada within the span of 24 hours recently, prompting a range conspiracy theories, as well as speculation that the government re-started underground nuclear testing. [Popular Science]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist