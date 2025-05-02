A pedestrian and their pet were struck and killed in the area of Howard and Seventh streets in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 2 pm Thursday. SFPD officers responded to the scene on Howard Street at Seventh, and found an elderly pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, as the Chronicle reports. An earlier version of the story indicated that the victim was a man in his 80s, but those details don't appear anywhere as of Friday morning.

A photo from the scene posted to Reddit shows what appears to be a straw hat and a shoe lying in the street near a crosswalk.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the collision. A deceased dog was also found at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved reportedly remained on the scene and cooperated with police. The SFPD is seeking witnesses of the crash, and if you have information you are asked to call the tip line at 415-575-4444.

This appears to be San Francisco's fourth pedestrian death of the year to date, and the victims in these incidents are all too often elderly. In mid-March, a 77-year-old was killed by a driver in the area of 39th Avenue and Geary Boulevard.

Also this week, as Bay Area News Group reports, a woman in her 70s was killed in a hit-and-run in Palo Alto while she was trying to cross the street. 52-year-old East Palo Alto resident Ignacio Estrada was arrested for the crime.

Maybe not coincidentally on Thursday Waymo released new data showing that its robocars are better than humans at avoiding hitting pedestrians and bicycles.