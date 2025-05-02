A 12-foot fall from a local fraternity house has left a UC Berkeley senior paralyzed from the waist down and with a slew of other injuries, just three weeks before she was set to graduate.

KTVU brings us the news that a UC Berkeley senior fell from a Berkeley fraternity house stairway and is now paralyzed from the waist down. The incident happened at around 1 pm on April 19 when many UC Berkeley fraternities and sororities were celebrating "Cal Day" open houses. The falling victim, 21-year-old Bandna Bhatti, was just three weeks from graduating, and this incident seems likely to raise some questions over how the Berkeley Phi Kappa Tau chapter handled the incident at their fraternity house.

"She cannot walk. She cannot move her body," Bhatti’s mother Sukh Bhatti said in the above KTVU interview. "She's paralyzed, asking me questions, ‘Can I graduate? Can I go to my graduation?’"

And according to a GoFundMe for Bandna Bhatti’s recovery, the medical issues are quite severe.

“In addition to a spinal fracture, Bandna also sustained severe injuries, including tearing of the dura with spinal fluid leakage, a scapular fracture, and a brain hematoma,” the campaign says. “These injuries are not only life-altering but will require extensive and ongoing medical care, including physical therapy, rehabilitation, and specialized support to help her navigate this new chapter.”

Bhatti was apparently on an external metal stairway at the fraternity house on Piedmont Avenue when she suffered the fall. She fell at least 12 feet and landed in a passageway outside the house, and apparently was not discovered for about 15 minutes.

And according to Bhatti’s family, once she was brought inside the house after the fall, she and the people who brought her into the house to recover were told to leave. Her friends took her back to her apartment, and for whatever reason, they did not call 911 until about seven hours later.

The Phi Kappa Tau national chapter gave a statement to KTVU saying, “Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this challenging time. The health, safety and well-being of all individuals in our community remain our highest priorities." They add they are cooperating with investigators.

Help Bandna after her tragic accident. She has a long road ahead, and every bit counts. Please consider helping her recovery by sharing or donating. Thank you! https://t.co/qObnuHmdKW — youzkhan (@uziair) April 28, 2025



According to Bhatti’s GoFundMe, “Bandna’s closest friends are running a half-marathon this Sunday, May 4th, in her honor. Our goal is a $5-per-mile pledge to raise vital funds for Bandna’s recovery. Whether you’re able to sponsor a mile, donate what you can, or help spread the word, your support will make a powerful difference.”

