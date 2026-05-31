The San Francisco Giants made a bold move Saturday, adding top hitting prospect Jonah Cox to their major league squad directly from Double-A. The surprising call for Cox to bypass any time at the AAA level comes as the team continues a historically bad start to its 2026 campaign.

A top-tier outfielder prospect, Cox was batting an impressive .400 for the Richmond Flying Squirrels (the Giants' Double-A minor league affiliate team in Virginia) before receiving his big promotion. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle was the first to break the news, followed quickly by additional confirmation from the team.

While rare, it's not unprecedented for a prospect to skip the AAA level altogether. In the case of the San Francisco Giants, future fan favorite players like Pablo Sandoval and Matt Duffy were allowed to make the jump from Double-A to the majors in 2013 and 2014, respectively, with varying degrees of success.

Cox himself professed shock at learning the news, telling Slusser that he was "definitely surprised" and confirming that his whole team "went nuts" and drenched him in water to celebrate.

But with the franchise now more than a decade removed from their last World Series title and a glut of high-paid veterans currently occupying most of the roster, it's fair to question whether winning games or boosting ticket sales was the bigger factor in the front office's decision to bump Cox to the big leagues so quickly.

Having lost their last ten games against division rivals and now facing the once-unthinkable fate of being the worst team in baseball by win-loss record, it's been decidedly all bad news in 2026 for the San Francisco Giants. It thus seems foolish to expect a rookie with no AAA experience like Cox to right the ship but when it comes to fixing this year's woefully off-base team, the kitchen sink would appear to officially be in play.

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