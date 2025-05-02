- Lake Shasta, California's largest reservoir, hit capacity this week for the third year in a row. Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir, is expected to hit capacity soon. [Chronicle]
- The SFPD is seeking $91 million to cover overtime costs, however Supervisor Jackie Fielder and others are pushing back after a December audit revealed likely overtime abuses in the department. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Santa Rosa Police Department used some extraordinary measures, including chemical agents, less-lethal projectiles, a taser, and a K-9 during a standoff with an alleged residential burglar Wednesday before taking the 23-year-old into custody. [KRON4]
- Four men, who are from Richmond, South San Francisco and San Leandro, have been charged in connection with thefts at Home Depot stores across 11 California counties totaling $92,000 in merchandise. [ABC 7]
- The FBI office in San Francisco has put out a new warning about an uptick in cyber crimes, and ransomware cases targeting public entities. [KPIX]
- In a move that is sure to piss off veterans, Donald Trump says he's going to change the name of Veterans Day to 'Victory Day for World War I,' and May 8 will become V-E Day, or 'Victory Day for World War II,' because he only wants to celebrate America's military victories. [New York Times]
- Trump is also renewing his call to revoke tax-exempt status for Harvard University. [New York Times]
Top image: Photo courtesy of U.S. Bureau of Reclamation