A Chevrolet Camaro with four teenagers inside reportedly took a terrifying 25-foot-plunge over San Francisco's eastbound 1-80 overpass late last night, killing one 17-year-old boy who wasn't wearing his seatbelt and leaving at least one other passenger with major injuries.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that the collision took place at approximately 1:30am, with California Highway Patrol spokesperson Mark Andrews attributing the fatal crash to an “unsafe turning movement” made by the 18-year-old driver of the Camaro as he attempted to merge from a fast lane to the Seventh Street off-ramp. That's when he's alleged to have hit a Recology semitruck, sending both vehicles into the off-ramp sandbags.

The truck was able to stop but tragically the Camaro's momentum catapulted it over the railing and into an SFPD impound lot 25 feet below. KTVU reports that the Camaro then "struck several other vehicles and flipped onto its roof," ultimately landing atop another car. While the driver was able to exit the vehicle on his own, San Francisco Fire Department personnel had to make a lengthy effort with the Jaws of Life to free the two passengers in the back seat.

One, an 18-year-old, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The other, a boy of 17 found not to be wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 1:50am. Both the driver and front seat passenger were taken to a local hospital for moderate injuries while the Recology truck driver reportedly sustained no major injuries in the crash.

The accident left three lanes of I-80 and the off-ramp closed for several hours, eventually reopening at 5:45 a.m. CHP further noted that they do not suspect drugs or alcohol were involved at this time and shared that both drivers are currently cooperating with authorities.

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