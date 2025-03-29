A 77-year-old woman who was struck by a driver at Geary and 39th Avenue on March 14 died from her injuries on Thursday. There have been three pedestrian deaths in 2025.

San Francisco had its third pedestrian death of the year on Thursday when a 77-year-old died from injuries sustained during a collision with a driver at Geary Boulevard and 39th Avenue on March 14, according to KRON4. In 2020, a 68-year-old man was killed a block away at Geary and 38th, which advocacy group Walk SF says recently had a flashing pedestrian beacon installed.

Walk SF notes that the intersection of Geary and 29th is inherently dangerous with four travel lanes and no traffic signals or stop signs, where drivers often exceed the speed limit. The identity of the victim has not been released, and it’s not known whether speed was a factor in the collision.

The first pedestrian death this year was on January 4 when an 81-year-old man was struck by a hit-and-run driver near Silver Avenue and Colby Street. The second victim was a 77-year-old woman who was struck on January 21 near Carter Street and Geneva Avenue and died a week later.

Walk SF says that 24 pedestrians were killed in 2024, the highest number in a decade. Walk SF executive director, Jodie Medeiros says,

Speed cameras will save lives, and we’re so glad these are now here. Now it’s time for the City to double-down in bringing other speed-slowing solutions to our streets. Safe speeds are essential for ending these tragedies.

Last year was the deadliest year in a decade for traffic fatalities in San Francisco. City leaders must take every possible action to turn things around and bring Vision Zero back into focus – and that means focusing on speeding.

As part of Walk SF’s Slow Our Streets campaign, the group is urging city leaders to commit to the following measures to reduce dangerous speeds citywide:

lowering speed limits by 5 MPH on every eligible high-injury and commercial street;

creating a proactive program for installing speed humps and cushions across neighborhoods;

redesigning the widest, one-way streets with the deadliest speeds;

and installing ‘turn calming’ at all eligible high-injury intersections to better protect pedestrians from turning drivers.

Walk SF is also pushing for SFMTA to commit to painting ‘daylighting’ at all city intersections by December 2026, which removes parking next to intersections to ensure clear sightlines and reduces crashes by 30%.

Image via Google Maps