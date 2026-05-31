- A Berkeley property manager found one of his residents dead in her apartment on Saturday afternoon, prompting police to initiate Berkeley's first homicide investigation in 16 months. Limited info is available but officials have shared that the victim was in her 30s. [Berkeleyside]
- Alameda County officials issued a health warning after a bat discovered on a sidewalk in Fremont tested positive for rabies, adding to a growing number of cases documented by California’s Department of Public Health this year. [NBC Bay Area]
- With no Knicks game to watch, comedian Adam Sandler decided to roll through San Francisco skate shop Everyday SFC (10 Geary St.) on Saturday. He was also spotted by fans enjoying some hearty Italian fare at Original Joe's Westlake (11 Glenwood Ave.). [Chronicle]
- Rohnert Park authorities are seeking the public's help to identify the driver of a Dodge Durango SUV believed to have struck two juveniles riding together on an electric scooter on Saturday evening before fleeing the scene, leaving one child with major injuries. [NBC Bay Area]
- Goodwill's new CEO shares plan to replace all Bay Area locations with 'superstores' following opening of 'Super Goodwill' in Fairfield. [SFGate]
Video:
- Suga of K-Pop boy band supergroup BTS has shared video footage of his participation in this year's Bay to Breakers marathon, which he ran in secret two weeks ago ahead of a sold-out show that night at Stanford Stadium where was noticeably limping.
https://www.instagram.com/p/DY_QlkfpMG3/
Image: Google Maps