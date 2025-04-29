Local:
- We’re now getting more information about Monday’s police shooting in South San Francisco, and according to neighbors, the whole thing was brought on by… a dispute over a tree branch? "I understand that it was a dispute over a tree that was hanging over that he cut back," neighbor Cory David told KGO. And that apparently led to shots being fired, though we still don't know the identity of the person who was shot fatally, nor the other who was shot and survived. [KGO]
- Seemingly pretty late to the game, Berkeley City Council passed another of those resolutions in support of Gaza Monday, but it took a year and a half to pass, because of quibbling over whether to support a ceasefire. After seven hours of debate, the council eventually decided against the ceasefire language, and the resolution merely calls to “grieve the terrible loss of life and empathize with community members whose families are impacted by the conflict and share their hope for a just and enduring peace that allows Israelis, Palestinians, and all residents of the region to live side-by-side with dignity, security, human rights, civil rights, and self-determination.” [Berkeleyside]
- The 66-year-old SF Mime Troupe is experiencing financial problems and may not be able to perform their 2025 season, so they’re turning to a crowdfunding campaign in hopes of raising $236,000. “$236,000! Without it, there will be no free park shows this summer,” the troupe says in their fundraising campaign. “With it, we can finance a months' worth of performances. Cutting our season in half was our first step towards saving expenses. Even still, we can not currently meet the production costs of a shorter tour.” [Bay Area Reporter]
- Your Golden State Warriors hope to clinch a berth to the Western Conference Semifinals in their 4:30 pm Wednesday night game against the Houston Rockets, and there’s another one of those free Thrive City watch parties. Though an RSVP is required. [Eventbrite]
National:
- After being announced about a month ago, the Betty White stamps are now available online and in California post offices. These are “forever stamps” that never expire, they’re $14.60 for a pane of 20, and according to the Postal Service, White "is portrayed wearing a polka-dotted blue top, and, symbolizing her love of animals, an earring shaped like a pawprint peeks out of her blonde curls.” [USPS]
- UPS is laying off 20,000 employees and closing 70 facilities, as they cancel their contract with Amazon and anticipate shipping only half the Amazon volume they currently handle. [ABC News]
- Speaking of Amazon, they had apparently hatched a plan to display tariff costs as part of customers’ purchases, but quickly backed off the plan because Trump was “pissed.” [CNN]
Video of the Day:
- We are huge fans of SF muralist Amos Goldbaum and his stencil-style San Francisco cityscape murals. If you’re a fan like us, you might enjoy this time-lapse video of Goldbaum painting an entire mural, soon to debut in the forthcoming Inner Sunset location of the salad chain Mixt.
Painting “Walk in the Park” for @mixt ’s new Inner Sunset location opening soon! pic.twitter.com/0Fe2Rz6TbI— Amos Goldbaum (@AmosGoldbaum) April 22, 2025
Image: USPS