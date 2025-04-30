- Kamala Harris is planning to use her Wednesday evening speech in San Francisco to sharply criticize Donald Trump and his policies. We don't know that there will be any new news — like an announcement of her run for governor — in the speech, but Harris reportedly plans on taking the opportunity to call for a strong and united Democratic party. [Associated Press]
- Expect some possible rain this weekend, though not a consistent storm, as another wet weather pattern is passing through the Bay Area. Also, Saturday could be quite windy. [Chronicle]
- Oakland teachers are still headed for a one-day strike on Thursday, their fourth in six years, while some sort of backroom negotiations are ongoing with the district to avert it. [KTVU]
- As of Trump's 100th day in office, California is now suing the administration at twice the rate it did during his first term. [CalMatters]
- A new assessment by the organization Common Sense Media has concluded that AI companion bots can likely exacerbate mental health struggles for children and teens. [CalMatters]
- Welp, in a first test against one of their main division rivals in the NL West, the Giants lost to the Padres Tuesday 7-4, in front of the second-largest crowd in Petco Park history. [Chronicle]
- Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett has recused herself from a case involving a taxpayer-funded online religious charter school, St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, likely because her close friend has been an advisor on the case. [New York Times]
