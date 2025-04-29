South San Francisco police shot and killed a man Monday evening in what's been described as a shootout.

Police were called to the 300 block of Arroyo Drive Monday around 5:50 pm on a report of a person armed with a gun causing a disturbance. As KTVU reports, the suspect, described as a white man in his 60s, allegedly shot at police not long after they arrived.

Police say the man was also firing into an occupied residence, as KRON4 reports. And neighbors tell KTVU that there was a massive barrage of gunfire.

Video from the scene showed a significant police response in what appears to be a quiet suburban street.

Police activity in South San Francisco on Arroyo Drive. Neighbors said they heard several gunshots @KTVU pic.twitter.com/1FeZcYkwKx — Betty Yu (@bett_yu) April 29, 2025



The suspect was reportedly armed with both a handgun and a shotgun, according to the SSFPD. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The nature of the conflict that led to the shooting remains unclear, and the suspect has not yet been publicly identified.

No officers or any other individuals were injured in the shooting, apart from the suspect.

"At first, I heard five loud boom, boom, boom, boom... and I just thought it was my neighbor doing some construction next door," said neighbor Daniel Finnegan, speaking to KTVU. "But then I come outside, and I see all the cop cars... and next thing you know everybody's got their guns out and a cop comes running down the street and says everybody get into your house and shelter in place." Finnegan added, "Within an 8 minute period, I heard about 30, 40 shots, and [I] never experienced anything like that and it was scary."

Another neighbor, Jesus Ojeda, tells KTVU, "It’s very sad that this had to happen since it’s a very good neighborhood."

The shelter-in-place order was lifted about an hour after the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SSFPD at 650-877-8900.

Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images