- A woman who was seen being assaulted and apparently abducted in Oakland two weeks ago has come forward and spoken to police, but the suspect has not been identified. It sounds like the woman and the man have a child together, and she declined to name him to police, or they have not located him. [KTVU]
- A Bay Area man was convicted last week for a day-long crime spree in Monterey County in September 2023, and with it being his third strike, he could face 100 years in prison. 37-year-old Tele Matangi of Pittsburg was convicted of carjacking, attempted carjacking, residential burglary, first-degree robbery, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, and hit and run. [Chronicle]
- A Honduran national, 21-year-old Elbin Salvador Archaga-Ayestas, was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday for fentanyl dealing in SF and international money laundering. He was arrested in 2023 after selling drugs to multiple undercover agents. [KPIX]
- Sherri Papini, the NorCal woman who Gone Girl'd herself in 2016 and then the FBI caught up with her lies and showed the evidence to her unsuspecting husband, is now back in court seeking custody of her kids. And, she is trying to get a judge to keep her husband from showing the kids the Hulu documentary about her case that came out last year. [ABC 7]
- Saluhall, the one-year-old food hall attached to SF's downtown IKEA store, isn't exactly empty all the time, but one year in, it hasn't been a smashing success either, and a couple of upstairs vendors are leaving. [Chronicle]
- Bargain hunters have been picking bare the shelves at the about-to-shutter Macy's in Newark. [KTVU]