- A new poll released over the weekend has the race for second place tightening in the California governor's primary race, and there is now a possibility that two Democrats, Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer, will end up on the ballot in November. [ABC 7]
- An 83-year-old Alameda woman was attacked by a pair of wild turkeys and suffered injuries in a fall, and authorities are warning area residents to avoid the birds at all costs, as they become aggressive during mating season. [ABC 7]
- Three people were shot early Sunday in San Jose, in the area of South First and East Reed streets, and the shooting was accompanied by a black Porsche reportedly crashing into the Fay Building. [KTVU]
- The battle continues between casino-owning tribes and the state's 80 or so private card rooms in California, as the tribes push politicians to make blackjack illegal in cardrooms — and as both sides continue to butter up politicians with donations. [CalMatters]
- Sections of a Target store off North Capitol Avenue and McKee Road in San Jose have been walled off with plastic and food has been removed from much of the store as they continue to do deal with a rat problem. [NBC Bay Area]
- Ira Sandler, the longtime owner of 1015 Folsom who turned the club into a nexus of the 1990s rave scene, has died at age 73. [Chronicle]
- Google has filed for an experimental use permit to release millions of "good" mosquitoes in California and Florida — male mosquitos infected with a bacteria that makes it impossible for them to reproduce, effectively reducing the population of "bad" female mosquitoes, which are the ones who bite and carry diseases. [KTVU]