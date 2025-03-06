Oakland police put out an alert Thursday seeking the public's help with information about a brazen kidnapping seen on video that occurred on 98th Avenue in East Oakland.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm Tuesday on the 1800 block of 98th Avenue, according to a release. In the short video released by the OPD, seen below, a woman in a light colored puffy jacket with black and blue dreadlocks can be seen standing near a house when a sedan pulls up, and a man gets out and approaches her. He is seen punching her, grabbing her forcibly and shoving her into the vehicle.

The person shooting the video can be heard saying, "We got that video. We got that video. I did. I did. I got it. I got everything." They then say, "I can't. [Unintelligable.] No, no I can't."

Police say they later recovered the suspect's vehicle nearby, and they determined it was stolen.

Police describe the victim as a Black woman between 20 and 22 years old, standing 5 foot, 5 inches and weighing around 140 pounds.

Image of suspect via Oakland PD

The suspect is described as a Black male with a thin build between 20 and 24 years old, and around the same height, 5 feet, 5 inches. He has short, twisted hair and a scar or mark on his left cheek.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to immediately contact the Oakland PD Missing Person’s Unit at (510) 238-3641.