An arrest has been made in the shooting of an Oakland teenager Monday that has sent the local community reeling, in which a 15-year-old boy was killed while walking with friends to soccer practice.

The shooting happened around 4:15 pm Monday on 100th Avenue near International Boulevard. Friends say that an armed assailant approached the group and demanded a backpack from 15-year-old Derbing Alvarado — also identified in the press as Derbing Jose Alvarado Gonzalez. As the Chronicle reports, Alvarado Gonzalez was carrying a flashy Sprayground backpack, which are known for being expensive and brightly colored.

Alvarado Gonzalez allegedly tried to negotiate with the suspect, a scuffle ensued, and he was shot.

Oakland police said they arrested a 16-year-old suspect Thursday and he was booked on suspicion of murder.

Friends and family had a vigil for Alvarado Gonzalez on Tuesday, and a memorial walk is planned for him today, Friday, at 6pm, per the Chronicle, beginning at St. Louis Bertrand Parish on 100th Avenue.

The mother of a friend who was with Alvarado Gonzalez, Maricruz Reyes, tells KTVU, "Last thing you want is a call from your son asking you to go and get him, and telling you his friend got shot."

She added, of the slain boy, "He was my other kid. We saw him growing up. Seeing him there, we just couldn't believe it. It's crazy. They shot him and still, they did not take the backpack, so it's just ridiculous, senseless."

Other friends from school told the Chronicle that Alvarado Gonzalez came to the defense of others who were being bullied.

A GoFundMe for his family has raised nearly $80,000.

