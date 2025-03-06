Warriors all-star Steph Curry is getting ready to say night-night to his playing career, and the new company he’s started just released their plans for a giant, fancy headquarters on 20th Street out at Pier 70.

We mentioned last May that your Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry had spent $8.5 million on a Dogpatch property that would be the headquarters of his off-court business and philanthropy pursuits. The company already exists, it’s called Thirty Ink (a reference to Curry’ number-30 jersey). But today, the Chronicle has the news that Thirty Ink has announced more plans for what the building will look like, and what will be housed inside.

Image: Google Street View

The property in question is 600 20th Street. Its most recent Google Street view shot shows it as rather unglamorous, complete with faded “Pepsi/Jim’s Smoke Shop & Deli” sign. But Curry’s company plans to tear that building down, and replace it with the new five-story, 25,000-square-foot complex seen below.

These renderings come from Oakland-based architect Workshop1. These are just renderings, the project has not yet secured the building permits necessary to do all of this. Though as seen below, the project has won approvals to tear the current building down, and some concrete foundation work is still under review. But Steph Curry has money and his company is already well-established, so the building is a solid bet to be completed.

Image: SF Planning Department

“We want to create a space that the public feels like is theirs as well,” Thirty Ink chief operating officer Tiffany Williams told the Chronicle. “There will be several floors that will be run-of-the-mill office space but we want to create space on that ground level that is inviting to the community, where they can come in and feel that Thirty experience.”

The “Thirty experience” I guess refers to Thirty Ink and its affiliated brands and projects, as Thirty Ink serves as an umbrella company for all things off-court for Steph Curry. These include charitable pursuits and show business ventures, as well as his businesses. Thirty Ink now has 60 employees, per the Chronicle, and their current headquarters is in SoMa on Howard Street.

There is no timeline on when construction would begin. Though as an interesting aside, this new Thirty Ink headquarters would be just two doors down from the new SF headquarters of the often controversial VC firm Y Combinator.

Image: Workshop1